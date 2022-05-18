New shop is kind to the body and environment

Jess Holland of Rose&B.

Horncastle born-and-bred Jess Holland, 20, has opened Rose&B at the former music shop on the corner of the High Street and Bull Ring.

The shop features tasty but healthy loose foods including yogurt coated cranberries, dark chocolate coffee beans and milk chocolate raisins, as well as loose oats and a growing range of gluten-free products.

Customers can buy as little or as much as they like and take it away in their own jar or tub or in a brown paper bag to avoid the unnecessary use of plastic.

Jess is also selling a range of locally sourced food in her shop, including honey and home-baked cakes by Annie’s Country Kitchen, both locally-sourced from Horncastle, as well as the Boston-based Maud Foster Mill products.

Jess is looking to increase the number of local products and crafts she offers over the coming weeks.

“It’s already proven very popular and it’s a great opportunity for local food producers and crafters to showcase their work,” said Jess.

Rose&B also has a range of home, garden, baby and children’s gifts and everyday products which minimise waste, all at affordable prices.

“As much as we all want to be a bit kinder to the planet, we don’t all have the time or money to do so. But we can do what we can to help by avoiding single use plastic, opting for bamboo products, choosing toiletries without microplastic, are vegan and are cruelty free,” explained Jess.

Rose&B sells a range of preloved baby clothes, which in its opening week, has been hugely popular and Jess is looking to extend the range to bigger sizes.

“We all know baby clothes hardly get worn so it makes complete sense to reuse them, selling them at low prices,” she said.

Jess has been overwhelmed by the number of people wishing her well in her new venture and hopes to bring something different and of value to Horncastle.

“It’s my home town and of course I want my business to succeed and help to bring and keep people shopping in Horncastle,” she said.