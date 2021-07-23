David Smith with staff member Ria Gourves at the Finch Miller Ice Cream shop. EMN-210719-180601001

A Sleaford restaurant is making the most of its home made desserts by diversifying to open its own ice cream parlour.

Millers restaurant in Money’s Yard opened The Finch Miller Ice Cream shop last week, serving filled crepes, slushies and milkshakes as well a huge range of ice creams made in its own kitchen.

Partner in the business, David Smith said their opening day went really well, having created the parlour by partitioning off one end of the restaurant.

He said: “We make our own ice cream desserts with really good feedback and after looking around town we decided to go for it.

“We have 60 weird and wonderful flavours.”

These range from liquorice and Biscoff to bubble gum, drumstick sweets and even Timothy Taylor beer sorbet, in a range of cornet sizes and tubs.

He said the crepes offer something for colder days. They open every day, 10am-5pm.