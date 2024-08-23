New specialist business to support energy industry launched by established Grimsby engineering firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accuracy, excellence and integrity are the core pillars of Technica Measurement as it looks to build on the opportunities offered by the energy transition.

Expertise honed within the Humber energy cluster is at the fore of a new business launch in the region.

Engineering solutions provider Technica is elevating specialist services as part of a new company, with eyes on the emergence of hydrogen and carbon capture economies in the region and beyond.

Technica Measurement will bring the well-established firm’s capability in fiscal metering and flow measurement of liquids and gases to the fore.

A Technica Measurement engineer working at a regional gas terminal.

The processes are vital in ensuring an accurate understanding of product volumes in storage, terminals and pipelines, critical for the high value transactions involved in exploration, extraction, transportation and generation.

Winning gateway contracts with Centrica and Gassco at Easington in recent years provided the platform, with more than 30 per cent of the natural gas entering the UK measured by assets overseen by the team in East Yorkshire.

It now holds engineering consultancy and metering technical authority roles with Gassco, while providing round-the-clock asset responsibility for Centrica.

And with a re-energised roll-out of highly efficient gas power stations, the development of hydrogen production and carbon capture and storage, and ongoing requirements of the traditional hydrocarbons sector, it is seen as timely introduction.

Maintenance, operation, verification and consultation will be key strands, with the process not only crucial in custody transfer of the commodity, but a vital tool in analysing terminal and plant performance.

It has been a core discipline of the business, launched by John Davison 21 years ago. The knowledge and leading position in the key regulatory and commercial process is now being highlighted under the Technica Measurement brand, with accuracy, excellence and integrity at the core.

Richard Law, business development director at Technica, becomes managing director of the new entity. He aims to build a team of 10, alongside the existing 60-strong team at Technica.

He said: “This is an exciting step and one we felt was right for the team, the business and the industry. We are providing a contemporary service delivered with traditional values.

“Technica Measurement believes in long-term relationships with our clients and people. We want clients to have total trust that our valued and motivated team will deliver excellence and accuracy in everything we do. As an independent, specialised operation, we can do just that.”

Acclaimed engineer Marc Baynham, together with Steve Stocks - who has just been welcomed to the Grimsby-headquartered company – take on leading roles in the new venture, providing a platform to capitalise on the knowledge base, while ensuring the independent, personable business approach remains.

Mr Baynham, technical director and a recognised independent gas expert by the Joint Office of Gas Transporters, has had several papers on the process published, advising government and industry bodies on best practice. He has successfully overseen the development of the measurement capability within Technica for the past three years.

Mr Stocks, operations director, brings 25 years of experience, joining from a FTSE-250 entity with a background in oil, gas, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. He has a proven track record in the management of measurement system contracts for onshore and offshore assets and pipelines. He is a member of the Energy Institute and an active participant in hydrocarbon management committees, taking a keen interest in fiscal, allocation and environmental measurement systems to ensure energy security and transition.

Mr Davison, who began his career as an apprentice, is now managing director of the enlarged group.

“We have a strong body of work, more in the pipeline and we see huge potential with the development of the hydrogen economy, emergence of carbon capture and storage and further investment in gas,” he said.

“We didn’t want to hide the leading industry insight we have in our ranks under a bushel, and are keen to empower those who are playing a pioneering role in a vital element of the industry. This is the solution we have engineered and look forward to taking it to market, while continuing to serve our long-standing clients as a trusted partner.”