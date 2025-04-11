New start for prominent retail unit in Boston after almost 18-month closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A prominent retail unit in Boston town centre is to re-open next week, after being closed for almost 18 months.

The building formerly occupied by Rebos, in Strait Bargate, is to begin welcoming back shoppers from Wednesday (April 16). It closed as Rebos at the end of October 2023.

While the owner of the building remains the same, it is now being run by Boston Shopping Hub rather than Rebos.

Under this new management, the space will no longer being used as a department store, but leased out to businesses instead.

The former Rebos department store, in Strait Bargate, set to re-open in a new form.

The ground-floor has been taken on by Unique U, a West Yorkshire-based fashion retailer with a growing number of sites across the UK. In addition to fashion, it will be selling accessories and fragrances.

On the second-floor, work is taking place to dramatically expand the children’s play facilities. This will not be open on Wednesday, but is expected to launch soon afterwards. The pre-existing soft play area will be joined by a pedal go-kart track, a football zone, trampolines, a sensory room for babies and parents, and more. There are also plans to hold weekly events with live entertainment, and take party bookings.

The adjacent restaurant will also come back into use, selling family-friendly meals to complement the play area, as well as items aimed at general visitors.

Tenants are currently being sought for the first-floor. This space can either be hired out as a whole or in sections. Boston Shopping Hub is open to offers from non-retailers – it could be used as a gym, for instance, it says.

The search is also on for an operator to take on the salon on the second-floor.

Ellen McAllister is commercial manager for Boston Shopping Hub.

She has a history with the building dating back about 15 years, having acted as a buying consultant for Rebos, and, before that, as head of buying for Oldrids, the original occupant.

She said the aim was to give ‘something great’ to the people of Boston.

“We want to get people in to help the town centre become great again,” she said.

Mike Batley is a director of Unique U.

He said the business was aimed at a broad range of shoppers, but was ‘all about value for money’, with consideration being given to both quality and price.

“We try to cater for everybody, but we try to make it affordable for everybody,” he said.

Having sold items from the site during its Rebos days, he said: “We know it can do reasonable money if it’s got the right product. We just think it’s a good prospect.”

Overseeing the expanded children’s play facilities and restaurant will be Maira Kitova, who managed the soft play area when the building was Rebos.

The soft play area was ‘very popular’ during its time, she said, helped by it being something different for the town centre.

“On Saturdays and Sundays, it was packed,” she said.

She said she was eagerly awaiting the launch.

“I think it will be something very exciting for the town,” she said.