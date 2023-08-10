Register
New store in the frame for Sleaford opticians

A Sleaford opticians is set to officially open the doors to its new premises on Monday 21 August.
By Abbie WoodContributor
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST

Specsavers Sleaford is moving to a larger store on Southgate, extending its optical and audiology services for the local community. Just a stone’s throw from its previous location, also on Southgate, there will be a three-day gap between the old store closing and the new one opening.

The relocation comes on the back of demand for the busy community opticians – with the new premises, at more than double the size of the current store, marking a substantial investment. This will result in a better customer experience and enhanced facilities. It has also led to local recruitment too, with several new colleagues taken on board.

‘There’s not long to go now until we open and the whole team is really excited,’ says James Coleman, store director at Specsavers Sleaford. ‘There’s lots of hard work going on behind the scenes to get everything ready. The new store is going to look really smart, and we can’t wait to welcome customers through the doors.

‘After 15 years in our current location, we really had outgrown it, so moving to our new site with so much more space is just what we need!’

Both James and fellow director, Bijal Ladva, are passionate about providing health care that will benefit the eyes and ears of the local community. The team bring a significant amount of knowledge and experience in optics and audiology.

‘When we opened in 2008, we had five members of staff and now we have 30, all from the local area. Alongside providing an improved environment for our customers, we wanted to create a better place to work for our team too, creating a space that allows them to continue to flourish and enabling them to deliver the best possible customer experience,’ adds James.

The new store boasts a larger break out area for the team, a dedicated training room and air conditioning throughout.

‘We work hard to develop and nurture our colleagues, and are proud of our home-grown talent,’ continues James. ‘This means we’re always on the lookout for people who are ready to kickstart their career and join us as an apprentice to work in a rewarding, varied retail and health environment.’

The new, expanded store will have six consulting rooms, which includes a dedicated audiology room, all easily accessible on the ground floor. Customers will also benefit from a new contact lens space which is more than double the size of the space in the old store, a bigger selection of frames, a larger waiting area with additional seating and a dedicated space for collections.

State-of-the-art equipment has been installed throughout, including an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine. This technology allows the optometrist to take a 3D image of the back of your eye to help spot serious eye conditions, including glaucoma up to four years earlier.

To book an appointment, call 01529 411160, pop into the store at 58 Southgate, Sleaford or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/sleaford