The new factory will be a “fantastic addition” according to the county council.

Land at the Kirton Distribution Park site. Image: Google

An additional 80 jobs are to be created in the Boston area following the latest sale of land at Kirton Distribution Park to a manufacturing company.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) recently finalised the sale of 10.28 acres at the site, which completes phase 3 of the development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale to Dhoot Transmission UK, known locally as Parkinson Harness Technology, will allow them to construct a new factory- manufacturing specialist vehicle parts, following planning permission being granted last year.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at LCC, said: “This new factory will be a fantastic addition to the 27-acre Kirton Distribution Park, and Parkinson Harness Technologies will be joining other high-profile businesses on the site such as Duckworth Jaguar Land Rover and Sportsbikeshop.

“All of the land here has now been allocated, and Kirton is another example of how the council is providing the investment to encourage businesses to start-up, re-locate and grow, in our county.”

David Earnshaw, Managing Director at Parkinson Harness Technology, said: “Parkinson Harness Technology (PHT) are delighted to announce their plans for construction of a new facility at Kirton. The facility will enable the company to further develop their position as a leading supplier of High Voltage leads for the UK specialist vehicle market alongside their long-standing Low Voltage product.

Advertisement

Advertisement