Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

New village shops in Osbournby welcome visiting primary school children

Reception children from Class 1 at Osbournby Primary School visited the brand-new village shop in Osbournby last week to purchase all the ingredients to make gingerbread men.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:24 BST
Osbournby village shop keepers Ian and Janey with the visiting reception children from Osbournby School.Osbournby village shop keepers Ian and Janey with the visiting reception children from Osbournby School.
Osbournby village shop keepers Ian and Janey with the visiting reception children from Osbournby School.

The children have been learning about the Gingerbread Man story in school, and class teacher, Abigail Robinson, planned for the children to visit the shop so that they could buy all the ingredients themselves.

The children thoroughly enjoyed the experience and were highly delighted when Janey and Ian Howson, who manage the shop, next to the Whichcote Arms pub, sent them back to school with some sweets for their good behaviour and polite manners!

The new village shop opened for the first time on September 30 and has been a big hit with locals in the first few weeks of opening.

Most Popular
Osbournby School children had a warm welcome at the new village shop.Osbournby School children had a warm welcome at the new village shop.
Osbournby School children had a warm welcome at the new village shop.

School headteacher, Heather Bide, who also lives in the village, said: “It is fabulous to have a shop stocking fresh, local produce back in the village. It’s great to be able to pick up necessities without having to get in the car.”

The shop stocks a wide range of products including fresh bread, cakes, cut flowers and fruit and vegetables. They also stock gifts and cards.

It has been opened in converted outbuildings behind the pub. There is also a newly opened craft shop next door, a café due to open shortly and a butchers planned to open in the new year.

This is all the brain-child of Whichcote Arms couple, Adam and Lorna, who have reopened and transformed the fortunes of the village pub.