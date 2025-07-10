Next phase of enterprise park in Sleaford could bring innovative plastics solution

Pictured from left: North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright and Clean Planet Energy Director of Expansion and Development Tom Field. Photo: NKDC

The next phase of Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park could bring an innovative clean-tech company and waste plastics recycler to the area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clean Planet Energy, part of the Clean Planet Group, is a UK-based clean-tech company which builds ecoPlants that convert hard-to-recycle plastics into products for use again in industry.

It has identified North Kesteven District Council’s Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park, off Pride Parkway in Sleaford, as the ideal site to build its second Clean Planet Energy ecoPlant so far in the UK with significant investment in excess of £35m for its construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clean Planet Energy ecoPlants can process and recycle almost any type of plastic. If successful in securing planning permission for an ecoPlant in this location, Clean Planet Energy is estimated to bring 50-70 direct new green jobs to the local area while reducing the amount of waste plastic in the UK which is either incinerated or taken to landfill, or might end up polluting our environment.

Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park is based off Pride Parkway, in Sleaford. Photo: NKDC

The ecoPlant would process up to 25,000 tonnes of traditionally non-recyclable plastic waste each year, from fast food containers and shopping bags to plastic films and more, supplied from waste processing companies by contract. The facility set on 8.5 acres of land would transform this waste plastic into Purified Pyrolysis Oil – an alternative to the ‘virgin’ fossil oils needed in the petrochemical

industry for creating a circular loop instead of endless plastic production using new fossil oils.

Clean Planet Energy Director of Expansion and Development Tom Field said: “Our ecoPlant in Sleaford would be a key milestone in Clean Planet Energy’s national rollout of facilities to tackle the plastic waste crisis at scale. It also demonstrates Clean Planet’s commitment to partnering with local authorities to deliver real environmental change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Kesteven District Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “Clean Planet Energy’s commitment to bring its second-only ecoPlant in the UK to Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park would be a brilliant boost for our economy and jobs locally, and spell even better news for our environment. It puts Sleaford and North Kesteven on the map when it comes to tackling hard-to-recycle waste plastic and finding innovative, tech-based solutions to the growing problem plastic presents. The company is also a great fit for the ethos behind Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park, which we are developing to unlock new opportunity for businesses while also leading by example on energy-saving measures and building better.

The ecoPlant would be sited on plot two of SMEP, subject to a successful planning application. Pictured from left: Eddisons Surveyor William Nuttall, NKDC Economic Development Manager Suzanne Feneley, Clean Planet Energy Director of Expansion and Development Tom Field, North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright, and the council’s Assistant Director of Economy Tony Mabbott. Photo: NKDC

“If approved, the ecoPlant would create jobs in a growing green industry as well an estimated 100 jobs during its two-year construction window. We will continue to provide appropriate advice and guidance to the Clean Planet Energy team as they look at next steps.”

Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park was selected by Clean Planet Energy for reasons including the site’s access to industrial infrastructure and its aim to lead on local sustainability and economic growth goals, in line with the Council’s priorities.

Phase one of Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park – which takes in 15 units across plots one and three – contains carbon conscious measures such as solar panels and EV charging points, as well as energy-saving specifications within the units and a design that includes native plants and trees and other biodiversity features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ecoPlant would be sited on the next plot to come – plot two. Plots four and five of Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park are still planned to be developed in future, with archaeology works expected to take place soon as a further step by North Kesteven District Council to help bring these forward.

James Routledge, Consultant and Lead Adviser at Fisher German which is acting on behalf of Clean Planet Energy, said: “This site at Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park perfectly illustrates the kind of development opportunity our client is targeting. North Kesteven District Council has engaged positively and supportively throughout the process as vendor of the site.”

Eddisons is managing enquiries for Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park on behalf of the district council. Director William Wall said: “‘It has been a pleasure dealing with James at Fisher German and his clients on this transaction as it has taken a great deal of commitment and hard work from all involved to get to this stage.

“Like the council, we’re excited to welcome this significant strategic inward investment occupier as a key anchor for the already successful Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park. CPE will no doubt act as a vital catalyst for the Lincolnshire economy as it continues to drive forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a new waste processing facility, the ecoPlant development would require planning consent from Lincolnshire County Council. Submission by Clean Planet Energy is expected before October 2025, and if approved full operations would be expected to begin once construction is completed.

Clean Planet Energy’s mission is to remove over one million tonnes of non-recyclable plastic waste from our environment every year. Clean Planet Energy estimates that, of the 400 million tonnes of plastic produced worldwide every year, over 70 per cent is discarded within 12 months. Only eight per cent of this is ever recycled, meaning over 200 million tonnes of plastic ends up in landfill, incineration, or in our oceans, every year.

Earlier this month, it released a fly-through video of its flagship UK ecoPlant currently under construction in Teesside. The 3D video offers a first glimpse of the advanced recycling facility, with commissioning currently on schedule for 2026, and can be found at www.cleanplanet.com/post/clean-planet-energy-reveals-3d-flythrough-of-upcoming-teesside-ecoplant

Under Clean Planet Group, the Clean Planet Foundation also supports the education and action of the sustainable use of plastics. Those looking to support the awareness of a younger audience can explore the materials available at www.cleanplanet.com/foundation including a monthly comic book for budding eco-warriors and a new chapter-novel too.