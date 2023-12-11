Next step for Lincolnshire solar project that could power 180,000 homes

A second round of public consultation is to launch in the New Year on updated proposals for a massive solar farm between Sleaford and Lincoln that could power over 180,000 homes a year.

A major solar farm is planned for land between Metheringham, Ashby de la Launde and Navenby.

The second stage of the consultation process has been announced for Springwell Solar Farm with battery storage, after feedback from the community and stakeholders earlier this year, along with early environmental assessments and technical work helped shape the proposals.

Changes include design amendments for new planting to screen from homes and villages, as well as an overall reduction in the size of the area proposed for solar panels.

Consultation will run for six weeks from Thursday January 11 2024, with all feedback to be submitted by 11.59pm on February 22 2024. Feedback from this stage of consultation will be used to refine proposals before an application is submitted to the Planning Inspectorate.

Backed by EDF Renewables UK and Luminous Energy, Springwell Solar Farm, stretching between Navenby, Ashby de la Launde and Metheringham, it would make a significant contribution to the UK’s future energy mix by providing clean energy to power over 180,000 homes every year – the equivalent of around half the homes in Lincolnshire.

EDF Renewables UK’s Director of Storage, Solar and Private Wire Matthew Boulton said: “Feedback will continue to be important as we refine our proposals for Springwell. I encourage everyone to get in touch, meet with us and share their views during the consultation.”

As part of the consultation, members of the public are invited to a series of public exhibitions to meet with the team behind Springwell and share their feedback. The exhibitions will take place at the following dates and locations:

· Wednesday 24 January - Scopwick Village Hall (4pm-8pm)

· Thursday 25 January – Ashby de la Launde Village Hall (3pm-7pm)

· Friday 26 January – The Venue, Navenby (12pm-4pm)

· Saturday 27 January – Metheringham Village Hall (11am-3pm)

· Tuesday 20 February – Blankney Old School (3pm-7pm)

A dedicated website: www.springwellsolarfarm.co.uk includes information on Springwell and will host consultation materials from Thursday 11 January 2024.

For further information, please contact:

0800 038 3486

The Statement of Community Consultation (setting out how Springwell Solar Farm proposes to consult the local community on the proposals) has been published today at springwellsolarfarm.co.uk and is available in hard copy at the following locations:

· Sleaford Library, 13-16 Market Place, Sleaford NG34 7SR

· The Venue, Grantham Road, Navenby LN5 0JJ

Printed copies of the consultation materials will also be available at these locations.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive Committee last week reaffirmed its policy to not endorse solar farms on higher grades of farmland.