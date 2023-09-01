Nominations are open for the 2023 Skegness Business Awards, which are returning after a four year break due to the pandemic.

Skegness Area Business Chamber – the team behind the prestigious celebration of the resort’s movers and shakers – met at the North Shore Hotel today (Friday) for the official launch.

This year’s annual awards night, which will take place on November 17, will be the first one since 2019.

There are 12 categories – all sponsored by local businesses – and winners will be announced during the glittering ceremony at the North Shore Hotel.

Launch of the 2023 Business Awards.

With millions of pounds being invested in Skegness, Chamber vice-chairman Chris Baron said there had never been a better time to celebrate business success in the resort – in spite of some claims takings have been 30 per cent down this summer.

"It’s been a mixed bag this summer and I’m not hearing 30 per cent – but we shoud be celebrating the fact that we have lots of successful businesses in Skegness who have come through a very difficult time with Covid,” said Mr Baron.

"But we have over £100 million being invested through the Town Fund over the next year and we have businesses that are working really well.

"We want to celebrate that success and show to the outside world we are a united economy.

"We’ve a new college going on Wainfleet Road, the Culture House where the Embassy is and the railway station – and private investors investing as well, whether be the Mellors or Travelodge, it’s something to be excited about.

"But we should also celebrate those businesses who have been here for years through thick and thin and are still very successful.”

Amongst the guests at the launch was Nyle Chapman, Learning Development Officer at Micronclean, which won Business of the Year at the last awards in 2019.

"It was fantastic to win,” said Nyle. “Our roots are here in Skegness and a lot of people still think of us as Fenland Laundry. Our businesses has grown now beyond just serving tourism and the awards are very good at getting the message out there that there are hidden gems here.”