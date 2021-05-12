North Elkington cattery back open – and homemade gifts will continue

Hannah Watts

As reported in February, Hannah Watts, 27, set up her countryside-themed gifts website (www.foxglovefarmcountrygifts.co.uk) after the first lockdown was lifted, as her cattery was legally allowed to reopen – and therefore unable to claim Government grant payments – but struggled as very few people required the cattery’s services due to an increase in working from home, and a lack of holidays.

Hannah’s whole family helped with her gifts website, with her mum (Annie) designing the website and her dad (Tony) building the site, while her husband (George) began making personalised gifts ranging from signs to bird feeders.

Hannah’s mum, Annie, told the Leader last week that the cattery is now back open again, and the homemade gifts business will continue to run alongside it.

Some of the gifts on offer.

Annie said: “Hannah has put a lot of work into the site and now her cattery is open for business again. She added a gift shop in the reception area.

“It’s a great little space, crammed full of lovely gifts, many handmade and all with a countryside and farming theme.”