Two North Kesteven building projects have been singled out as among the best in the East Midlands and put forward for national recognition in the Local Authority Building Control Awards.

The Windmill in Scopwick.

A windmill conversion at Scopwick and a school extension at Norton Disney were considered as the best in their categories against others submitted from across the five counties of the East Midlands.

As clients of the North Kesteven District Council Building Control Service they had already won the district council’s own Building Excellence Awards and are now set for national consideration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln builder Rob White also won the regional category for Best Residential and Small Commercial Builder and the council’s showcase scheme of eight Passivhaus council homes built to the highest energy efficiency standards at Potterhanworth was highly commended as Best Small Scale Housing Development.

Passivhaus council homes, Potterhanworth

The Windmill in Scopwick is a self-build conversion and extension to an historic windmill which was last used a century ago. A council statement said the applicant had a vision and with architect David Parish, delivered on that vision. With the use of old photos to restore listed features and innovative approaches to meet modern safety standards the skill, craftsmanship and approaches employed in this self-build project ensured its completion to the highest standards.

Witham Prospect School in Norton Disney is a classroom extension which incorporates a student dining area, designed by Ryland Design Services. The council said the multifunctional educational space has resulted in a comfortable, spacious, bright facility with all of the amenities needed to enhance opportunity for a brighter start to life. The extension blends seamlessly into its surroundings and is overall a very aesthetically-pleasing functional design. The proactive management of the site, maintained by a thorough approach to health and safety, led to an outstanding project delivery.

Rob White has 20 years of experience in the trade, the last seven working for himself. The council said he is an excellent builder who shows an enormous amount of customer care and pride in his work with a mantra that the work he produces should be good enough for his own home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Potterhanworth – Lindum BMS’s construction of eight highly energy-efficient homes for North Kesteven District Council, designed by Low Carbon Box, have been built to the international Passivhaus standard of airtightness. The council said their design and exceptional execution stops the unnecessary movement of air, avoiding loss of warmth.

Witham Prospect School extension in Norton Disney.

Feedback from the Passivhaus inspector was exceptional, placing these advanced homes within the top one per cent for air tightness in the UK. The council says the properties are an example of what can be achieved through innovative thinking and exceptional foresight and engagement.

In all cases the expertise and guidance of North Kesteven District Council’s Building Control unit contributed to their successful outcomes. Coun Mark Smith, Executive Board Member for Building Control and environmental and public protection services said: “It is an honour that projects and people across the district are to be recognised nationally in the Local Authority Building Control Awards. As a district we place a strong emphasis on high standards, in terms of building climate resilience, building for the future and building to a Net Zero standard for improved lives and environmental wellbeing. We also strive to achieve the very best in terms of design and sustainability for our distinct communities. Good luck to all those nominated.”

By placing trust in the North Kesteven District Council’s Building Control Team, customers are also automatically eligible for their projects to be nominated for the LABC Awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The council said that architects, designers, builders, sub-contractors and property owners working alongside the Building Control team contribute not only to a better built environment but also one that is contributing positively to North Kesteven as a place where climate concerns are acted on.