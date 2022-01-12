North Kesteven businesses hit by covid can now claim hospitality and leisure grants

Local traders can receive up to £6,000 in relief, dependent on their property’s rateable value, according to Business NK.

To start your application head to https://crowd.in/aydjvkhttps://crowd.in/xRwbd2

The scheme was unveiled on December 21 but has taken until now for grant money to reach local authorities for delivery. It provides support to hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses, in recognition that the rise of the Omicron variant means that some in-person service businesses are likely to struggle over the coming weeks due to a drop-off in demand, cancellations and staff shortages.

This support will take the form of a one-off grant and can be used in the financial year 2021/22 only.

It will close to applications on February 14 and all final payments will be made by March 31.

Eligible businesses include: cafés, food courts, public houses/pub restaurants, restaurants, roadside restaurants, wine bars, arenas, amusement arcades, amusement parks, cadet huts, casinos and gambling clubs, cinemas, clubs and institutions, concert halls, events venues, indoor riding centres, museums and art galleries, night clubs and discotheques, soft play centres or areas, stately homes and historic houses, theatres, theme parks, tourist attractions, village halls and scout huts, wedding venues, zoos and safari parks, Bed and Breakfast, boarding houses, campsites, canal boats or other vessels, caravan parks, caravan sites and pitches, ctered holiday homes, chalet parks, coaching inns, cottages or bungalows, country house hotels, guest houses, holiday apartments, holiday homes, hostels, hotels and lodges.