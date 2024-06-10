North Lincolnshire entrepreneur follows her passion for beauty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Glow Lab set to offer unique treatments for all skin types

Based in Epworth, entrepreneur Stephanie Fotherby has launched a beauty business to support clients in the Isle of Axholme and Scunthorpe area after receiving Kickstart funding from UKSE.

Established in June 2023, The Glow Lab offers a range of professional facial treatments including micro needling, chemical peels, LED light therapy, brow and lash treatments, and other personalised therapies to suit all skin types.

Prior to offering beauty treatments, Stephanie’s career centred around administration-based roles. However, following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she sought a change in profession, deciding to pursue her long-time passion she began her beauty training, eventually securing a space at Beautiful You on Epworth High Street.

(L-R) Stephanie Fotherby & Steve Lyon

To support her business, Stephanie applied for the UKSE Kickstart grant – a local investment company that provides finance of up to £1.5m to growing companies, as well as providing support for start-ups – which she invested in equipment and additional training to improve her skills.

Commenting on her success so far, Stephanie said: “It has taken a lot to grow my business to where it is today. It has been a steady journey, but I have seen good growth in the past few months since establishing myself at Beautiful You.

“I started from scratch, and it was a daunting venture but I was determined to make it happen.

“The whole experience has been excellent from start to finish, and the business advisor was very helpful and supportive throughout the process”, Stephanie said.

Looking to the future, Stephanie hopes to own her own salon and become a leading expert in the skincare industry.

Steve Lyon, Regional Manager at UKSE, said: “Stephanie’s determination and resilience to pursue her passion and establish her own business is incredibly inspiring. We are proud to support The Glow Lab on its path to success.”