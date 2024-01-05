North Lincolnshire entrepreneur makes finals for Equine Therapist of the Year Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based in Broughton, Donna Barker Equine Therapy offers equine therapy services using hands-on therapies, supported by electrotherapies and supporting technology.

After sharing a nomination post from the Equestrian Business Awards on social media, Donna was met with an overwhelming response from clients who managed to boost her to the final four for Equine Therapist of the Year.

The award ceremony took take place on the 25th of November in Peterborough, with Laura Mundy winning the award for Equine Therapist of the year 2023.

Donna Barker of DB Equine Therapy pictured with Ebony Douce, horse, Ringo and Steve Lyon of UKSE.

Founded in 2021, the Equestrian Business Awards strives to give much-deserved recognition to small equestrian businesses ‘as these are the heroes who are on hand to make sure we can give our equines the very best’.

Donna set up Donna Barker Equine Therapy in 2017 when she received a kickstart grant from UKSE– a local investment company that provides finance of up to £1.5m to growing companies and support for start-ups – which enabled her to purchase logoed clothing for herself and sponsored riders, plus logoed saddle cloths and rugs.

Donna entered the industry wanting to help horses after they had given her ‘so much happiness and pleasure in the past’ - it was her way of giving something back to them.

As part of her unique service, Donna works with both horse and rider/owner to provide Sure Foot Equine Stability pad sessions.

Commenting on her journey so far, Donna said: “I have spent most of my life learning about horses, since 1982 when I first started riding, to have come all this way and make the finals at the Equestrian Business Awards has been so exciting!

“I would like to congratulate Laura Mundy for winning the category this year, as well as thank everyone for their continued support and for allowing me to continue my passion in the industry.”

Steve Lyon, Area Manager at UKSE, said: “Donna’s success 6 years on from the grant is great to see, to be recognised at the awards is a wonderful achievement and we can’t wait to see her continued impact on the industry moving forward.”