Not too late to bag a Lincolnshire Day discount at Sleaford shops

Fly the flag for Lincolnshire Day in Sleaford and support the town centre. EMN-210924-112732001

In a move to boost the town’s retail economy post-pandemic, North Kesteven District Council has seized on the event to promote safe and confident enjoyment of the town to shop local.

Sleaford primary school pupils have been offered paper-based eco-friendly Lincolnshire flags and NKDC has been encouraging shops, traders and hospitality venues to offer discounts and incentives for those brandishing the flags - or wearing yellow to show that they are ‘Yellowbellies’ on Friday and Saturday (October 1 and 2). The hope is that the town centre will again be vibrant with colour and dynamic with activity over the Lincolnshire Day weekend.

Further flags are available within shops, at visitor venues such as Navigation House and the Hub and at the Sleaford Farmers Market today (Saturday), with flag banners dotted around the main streets.

Sleaford businesses named as taking part in the Lincolnshire Day weekend promotion. EMN-210210-134916001

Traders taking part have been listed by NKDC as: The Hub (10% off), Bellissimo Boutique (10% off on Friday only), Wellies (free lollies), Pet Shop Girls (free cat/dog treat with £10 spend), Appetites (Lincolnshire sausage bap for £2.50), Beautofully Handmade Gift Shop (selection of locally made gifts).

The flags and promotional materials was made possible through European and Government financial support to encourage increased custom on high streets and at locations, known as the Welcome Back Fund, all aimed at encouraging residents and visitors to return to the high street in safety and confidence and to shop locally.