The community event and local recruitment fair is being hosted by Prestige Nursing and Care, based on Northgate, and will be held on Tuesday April 30, 10am to 3pm, at the Sleaford Community Room at Sleaford Town Hall.

Beth Stansfield‑West​​​​| Recruitment Marketing Manager at Prestige Nursing and Care said: “This event is not just an opportunity to bring the community together; it's also your chance to explore and discover the brilliant services we provide for the people we care for, and the great recruitment opportunities we have to offer.”

If your business is currently recruiting for new staff, the event offers the opportunity to host a table at the local recruitment fair.

This is a completely free event and you are invited to take advantage of this opportunity and search for new employees to join your teams.

Contact 01529 414818 or [email protected]