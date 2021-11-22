Offer of support and up to £10,000 in funding to Greater Lincolnshire businesses

Could your business benefit from the Productivity HUBs Programme?

The offer of assistance comes from the University of Lincoln in relation to its Productivity HUBS Programme.

The initiative, which is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, will run until June 2023 and has two options: 12 hours of free business support for any small and medium-sized enterprise, including start-ups; and the Accelerator programme.

Participants in the Accelerator programme receive support and advice from business leaders and experts who will deliver workshops on a wide range of topics, from strategy to business planning and marketing. It is run online over eight weeks and takes three hours a week.

At the end of the course, businesses have the opportunity to pitch for funding of up to £10,000 to help them implement and fulfil their growth plans.

With a couple of places left on its January 2022 Accelerator programme, the university is keen to hear from suitable businesses interested in taking part.

For more information and to apply, visit www.productivityhubs.co.uk or call Gary Mumby on 07989 868 968 or email [email protected]

Lincolnshire companies interested but unable to attend the January programme can apply for future Accelerator programmes, with three more being run in 2022.