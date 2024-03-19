Officials actively looking at alternative premises after Cranwell Post Office closes
The owners of the Willows Country Store and Post Office on Willow Lane, Cranwell Village are continuing to run the Willows Tearoom next door.
In a post on their Facebook page the owner, Jean Bett had said on February 24: “With a heavy heart we have closed our door for the very last time.
“To all our amazing customers who have been with us for the last nine years I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.”
She said they had “seen off Covid, and fought like mad with electric bills that have tripled over the last two years”.
She said they had coped with Royal Mail strikes, but could not compete with customers opting to buy postage online, adding: “Sub-Postmasters do not take a salary from the Post Office they are only paid commission from 2015. So it was only a matter of time that we and many, many other village post offices eventually close down.”
She thanked her staff and husband for their support.
Her message was met with an outpouring of messages of support and sympathy from villagers and friends.
The Post Office is now seeking a new outlet and has hinted that this could soon be resolved, while advising customers of the nearest alternatives in the meantime.
A Post Office spokesperson said: “The postmaster for Cranwell Village has resigned and the premises at 1 Willow Lane, Cranwell Village closed for Post Office use on February 27.”
They added: “The vacancy has been advertised and there is an interested retailer. We hope to share more news soon.
"In the meantime, alternative branches include Cranwell and Leasingham. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of this branch.”
In a message to customers, Richard Clark, Network Provision Lead at the Post Office added: “I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community. In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited.”
The nearest alternative branches are: Cranwell Post Office with the convenience store at RAF Cranwell, NG34 8HE; or Leasingham Post Office, 22 Chapel Lane, NG34 8LD.