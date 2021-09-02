Oldrids Downtown plans back again for approval by South Kesteven District Council:

The authority’s planning committee will re-examine the outline plans from Downtown, originally approved in February 2019, next Thursday.

They include 107 designer outlet stores, 2,000 parking spaces, offices and leisure provision – however, since the plans were brought back to the council Downtown has made minor amendments to how the office spaces for management staff, will be used.

It will also include a training academy with Grantham College to deliver skills opportunities.

Several councils, including Lincoln and Newark, have reiterated concerns that the development, along with another nearby £100 million outlet centre by Rioja Estates, could take trade away from town centres and high streets.

Other concerns centre around the expected additional traffic.

Officers, however, have recommended approval.

They said: “The proposal would deliver significant benefits to the wider area, to Grantham and its economy.