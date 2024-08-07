On track to remember Chris

Chris Middleton

A chance to view a model layout of Market Rasen’s station and yard is on offer later this month in honour of one of its creators.

Back in 2010, a group of men met in the Church Room, united by their passion for model railways. Among them was Chris Middleton.

Together, they created an 00 gauge model of Market Rasen Station and yard as it appeared in the 1950s and early 1960s. This layout has been displayed on numerous occasions locally and has also featured at four model rail events, including the largest in the country at the NEC in Birmingham. It has even graced the pages of a national model rail magazine.

Rase Model Rail Group member Keith Franklin said: “As time passed, our group dwindled to just three members and we decided to create two smaller layouts, one of which Chris and I worked on together. This modern diesel depot, fully computerized with a track passing on a viaduct, showcases Chris's expertise in construction and lighting. He was instrumental in modelling the viaduct and implementing the lighting in the sheds.

"Although Chris sadly did not live to see the final result, we have named the layout ‘Middleton Depot’ in his honour.”

The Middleton Depot will be in action on Saturday, August 31 in the Lady Chapel of St Thomas’s Church, from 10am to 2pm. The event will also feature craft stalls, games, refreshment and raffle.

Admission to the model railway exhibition is free, but donations welcome, with proceeds from the event going to church funds.