One big jump for Olympic gymnast opening new adventure village in Mablethorpe

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson has officially opened a new adventure village in Mablethorpe.

The bronze medalist in the horizontal bars at the Rio 2016 games was the guest of honour today (Friday) at Haven’s brand-new attraction at Golden Sands Holiday Park

Now in its third year, The Park of the Future project has seen Haven invest over £110m.

Holidaymakers have already been able to try out some of the activities, but the official launch was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nile Wilson has previously visited the Lighthouse Harbour Adventure Village at Haven’s Craig Tara.

“I would have loved to come to a holiday park like this when I was younger, although my parents would have never got me away from the Adventure Village!” says Nile. “Dangling from heights is second nature to me, so between the Aerial Adventure, the Climbing Wall and The Jump, I’m in heaven!”

The new Adventure Village has a range of activities for both young and old and you don’t need to be an Olympic gymnast to get involved.

The outdoor play area has lots for children to climb, explore and slide down with the multi-use games area ideal for a range of games with friends.

Younger guests will love a bit of time in the sand play area and if feeling bolder then taking to the skies with the Mini Aerial Adventure.

The new climbing wall has six different sections, all getting progressively more challenging to test even the most skilful climbers, whilst those using the Aerial Adventure will soar above the Adventure Village as they navigate the multi-directional course.

And then there is The Jump giving guests the chance to freefall from two

different heights onto a massive airbag!

For those wanting to get a little closer to the ground, the Adventure Village has an outdoor stage and seating areas to enjoy outdoor entertainment whilst a pop up bar and Seaside Treats container as well as being close to a range of food outlets means there’s plenty to keep the family hunger at bay.

And your four-legged friends can get involved too – the Bark Yard provides a secure exercise yard providing something for every family member.

Luke Cullen, General Manager for Haven’s Golden Sands Holiday park said: “The Adventure Village is a great development which is giving our holidaymakers and holiday home owners a selection of exciting new activities for them to discover during their holiday with us. It has bought a fresh look and feel to our Golden Sands Holiday Park, and we love the way it has transformed our outdoor area.”

Gerard Tempest, Chief Marketing Officer, said: “We are currently trialing new and exciting concepts for Haven, and the new Adventure Village is a great representative to show how we are looking to develop Haven in the future. If our concepts are successful, we will look to roll out these

developments to our wider haven parks.”

