'One stop shop' for all your phone needs opens at Marshall's Yard in Gainsborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 'one stop shop' for all your phone needs has opened at Marshall's Yard shopping centre in Gainsborough.

Phone Outlet sells new and refurbished smartphones from top brands including Apple iPhone, Google, Samsung, Huawei and many others.

The store also sells a wide range of accessories including iPads, tablets, gaming consoles - including Nintendo Switch and Xbox, chargers, power banks, HDMI cables, car phone holders and Bluetooth speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly trained shop staff can also fix your broken phone screens while you wait within 30 minutes.

Umar Farooq Sarwar at the new shop

This is the latest venture from local businessman Umar Farooq Sarwar who has four other phone shops across Lincolnshire.

The move has also created two new full-time jobs.

Umar said: "We have wanted to open a shop at Marshall’s Yard for years and are very excited to finally be open to serve our customers. We want to provide a 'one stop shop' for all of your phone needs and more.

"Marshall’s Yard offers us a brilliant central location with lots of footfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful to be able to provide this wonderful service to the people of Gainsborough."

Melissa Clement, Centre Manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are pleased to welcome the Phone Outlet to the centre and we are sure our shoppers will appreciate the vast range of products and services they offer.”

Phone Outlet is open Monday to Thursday, 9.30am to 5.30pm, Friday and Saturday, 9.30am to 6pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm.