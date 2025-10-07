Online petition calls on council to reconsider cafe sign refusal

The Bairns play cafe with the signage which has been refused permission to stay.

An online petition has generated almost 8,000 signatures to allow a sign to remain above a popular new business.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henna Karim-Sayer opened The Bairns Play Cafe just two months ago in premises in Sleaford Market Place.

She says she applied in May for listed building and advertisement consent for a upvc sign to be placed above the frontage based on specifications that had been approved for the previous sign above the premises only last year when it was From Poland With Love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After much delay and negotiations back and forth with North Kesteven District Council planning and conservation officers she had to go ahead and open, therefore installing the sign, however she has finally received news on September 12 that it has been refused permission, citing that the materials are inappropriate for the conservation area building based on new shop front design guidelines which were not even approved by the council at the time she applied but officers chose to enforce them anyway.

Henna Karim-Sayer with her Dad Muhammed Karim.

They insisted that the sign should be wooden and hand-painted to be appropriate to the listed building, something she says would too costly (up to £1,0000) and unfair for a fledgling business that she has invested all her savings into. Two neighbouring businesses have very similar signs to hers.

She said she had offered to compromise and add appropriate moulding around the sign but that was not acceptable. Henna added that a council scheme offering grants to renovate historic shop fronts had run out of cash and she was only offered to be put on the reserve list if anyone dropped out.

Henna is appealing the decision but has also launched her online petition to gauge support at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/let-us-keep-our-sign-the-bairns-play-cafe-1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’re asking North Kesteven District Council to reconsider their refusal of advertisement consent for The Bairns’ sign in Sleaford.

"This is a small, family-run business using local suppliers, creating local economic benefit, and offering something much deeper: a safe and supportive space for families, parents, and especially mums struggling with postnatal depression and anxiety. The community has already spoken loudly in praise of the positive impact The Bairns is having. “In only two months, it has welcomed over 650 different customers, many visiting Sleaford for the first time solely because of us!

A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council said: “The property in question is a grade II listed building and as such the council wants to ensure the special character of the building, and the wider town centre, are preserved and enhanced.

“In this case, the applicant was advised early on about the need for advertisement consent and listed building consent. They were also made aware of the opportunity to apply for a shopfront grant, which would pay up to 90 per cent of the costs of a traditional hand-painted sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This advice and opportunity for funding was given on more than one occasion. Despite being advised that the proposed signage would not be supported, the applicant proceeded to install the signage in question. The applicant has the right of appeal against the refusal of both listed building consent and advertisement consent.

“The North Kesteven Shopfront Design Guide has been produced, in part, to ensure the delivery of high-quality traditional signage within town and village centres, and conservation areas. The applicant was made aware of the guidance contained in the draft Design Guide through the planning process

“The document gives clear guidance of what is appropriate and how not following it can lead to applications being refused. It helps businesses to aspire for better signage within the town centre, enhancing the character and appearance of the town.”

In his report on the refusal, Mark Williets, NKDC’s Assistant Director of Planning & Climate Change, said that whilst the North Kesteven Shopfront Design Guide (2025) document had not yet been adopted, “it is at an advanced stage of preparation, having passed through its consultation stage and no objections have been received. It is therefore considered that the guidance is capable of being afforded a high degree of weight in decision making”.

He added: “It should be noted that costs for a development are not a material planning consideration.”