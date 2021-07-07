Onwards and upwards for Playhouse Cinema!

Victoria Atkins MP and manager James Pickworth outside the Playhouse Cinema in Louth.

Ms Atkins visited the cinema, in Cannon Street, where she met manager James Pickworth to discuss their recent reopening and preparations for the upcoming milestone.

Serving the area since 1921, the Playhouse Cinema forms part of Louth’s important culture and heritage offer. The importance of the family-run business to the local area was recognised in 2013, when the cinema received a ‘Pride of Place’ award for its contributions to the town.

The award-winning Louth Film Club also continues to be popular with residents, which has been fortunate in gaining the support of two Oscar-winning film stars who have local connections, Jim Broadbent and Julie Christie.

Ms Atkins supported the cinema’s successful bid for the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund last year, from which they received £282,169 of financial investment to help them through the pandemic.

The fund formed part of the Government’s wider support package for independent cinemas locally, with the Loewen Cinema on the coast, and Kinema in the Woods in Woodhall Spa, also receiving investment from the fund.

Ms Atkins said: “It was a pleasure to visit the Playhouse Cinema ahead of their 100th birthday this year.

“As an important cultural outlet in our area, I was delighted to have supported their bid for the Culture Recovery Fund and it was great to see how the Government’s investment has helped ensure the cinema continues to serve our community for years to come. I would encourage everyone to visit the Playhouse and the other fantastic independent cinemas we are lucky to have locally.”

The Playhouse Cinema will be supporting the town’s food bank at the weekend. To coincide with the Cannes Film Festival, the cinema will be holding its own ‘Cans’ film festival’ offering free tickets to watch ‘Tom & Jerry: The Movie’ at 12.15pm on Saturday (July 11), in exchange for two cans of food per person, which will be donated to the Louth Community Larder.