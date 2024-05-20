Open event is 'bang on' for business
Natalie and Stephan Alvarez are the team behind craft blanks wholesalers Bang on Blanks Ltd and Bebemakes, a personalised gift shop, and have officially opening the doors of their newly renovated premises on Warwick Road on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate.
To celebrate their opening, the couple hosted an open day on Saturday May 11 where they were able to meet both current and prospective customers and showcase their products, including their water bottles, hip flasks to dog water bowls, cushion covers, Santa sacks and stockings, caddies, mugs, coasters and much more.
“The open day was really successful and it was great to meet some of our existing customers and some new ones too,” Natalie said.
“We got to chat about all things craft and show our extensive range to them. Some customers gave us some insight into what other products they were looking for as well.
“One lady filled us in all about Louth and what's around in the area and to see and do as we are still quite new to it all.”
To find out more about Bang on Blanks, and Bebemakes, and to view the full range of products, visit their website at https://www.bangonblanks.com/ or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BangOnBlanks/