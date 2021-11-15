Opening date revealed for new JYSK store in Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard

The new Gainsborough store will open on December 9 and will provide shoppers with the go-to retail destination for everything in the home, from affordable and stylish furniture to accessories and much more.

This new store will join other JYSK stores in the region, including in Lincoln, Doncaster, and Mansfield.

JYSK, which is the largest Danish retailer operating globally, now has 25 stores in the UK with the Gainsborough store being the fourth to open in 2021.

The new store will generate 12 new jobs for the local town and community.

Luke Naughton, district manager for the new store, said: “It’s fantastic to be ending what has been a very successful and prosperous 12 months for JYSK with our landmark 25th UK store, and I am enormously proud to be bringing the brand to Gainsborough.

“Gainsborough is a really up-and-coming market town at the cusp of exciting new investment and regeneration plans so we see great potential for the new store.”

Just in time for the Christmas shopping frenzy, the Gainsborough store will mark a significant milestone for the retailer as it celebrates a milestone year for the company’s ambitious expansion, with more outlets set to open in 2022.

Local shoppers will be treated to exclusive sales during the opening week, with discounts across a wide selection of items including up to 70 per cent off dining tables and chairs, up to 60 per cent off sofas and much more, perfect for some last-minute Christmas shopping bargains.

To celebrate the store opening, JYSK will also be giving the first 50 customers to spend more than £200 in the new store a luxury overnight hotel break with Take-Time experiences.

JYSK, which is pronounced Yoosk, is an international chain of stores with Scandinavian roots that sells everything for the home.