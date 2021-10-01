Opening of new ‘flagship’ store in Boston delayed to ensure ‘wow factor from day one’

Two Poundlands ... the side of the future Poundland, in Market Place, and the existing store in Pescod Square in the background.

The business announced last month it would be launching a new ‘flagship’ outlet in the town on Saturday, October 9.

It would be located in the former Marks & Spencer unit, in Market Place, and also include a base for Pep&Co – Poundland’s clothing arm.

On Thursday, however, it revealed that the opening date has been revised to Saturday, October 16.

A spokesman for the business said: “The refurbishment of the interior of the store is going to take an extra few days and we’re working flat out to complete the works so the store gives customers the wow factor from day one.”

The existing Poundland store, in Pescod Square, will stay open until Friday, October 15, the spokesman said; the nearby Pep&Co is staying open under the plans.