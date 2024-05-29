Osama Bin Lager goes viral for Billinghay brewer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luke and Catherine Mitchell have run the Coach and Horses pub for almost a year and also set up Mitchell Brewing Company to create their own ales, but a chance post by a customer on Twitter (X) last week referring to their Osama Bin Lager tipple went viral, seeing over 10 million views and crashed their shop website twice.
It was the latest in Luke and Catherine’s series of beers and lagers named after controversial world leaders, which started with Kim Jong Ale, moving on to Putin’s Porter and now the latest named after the former Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.
Luke said most people have accepted the tongue-in-cheek play on words.
Their cheekily titled drinks have since attracted interest from national titles The Daily Star and The Mirror, as well as the New York Post.
Luke said: “We are getting a lot more pubs making installation requests and it has increased our bottle sales by 12,200 per cent. We used to sell 200 to 250 bottles a month.
"We had been doing alright but this has exploded and our bottle store website keeps crashing because of volume of traffic.”
They currently contract out the brewing to a bigger brewery and are working to catch up with the growing order backlog of over 5,000 bottles by June, but Luke plans to bring the operation back on site, complete with tap room, behind the pub once things have settled down.
He said the expansion had to be good for the local economy as they would need to take on more staff.
Luke said: “It’s good news but frightening! It has threatened to go viral before with King Jong Ale and Putin’s Porter reactions but nothing like this.
"We were planning to launch a few new beers but we will be brewing Osama Bin Lager for a long while yet.”
The lager is already in 19 pubs and Kim Jong Ale in over 50.
The couple have worked in the pub trade for years and Luke even had a job at the Coach and Horses as a 14 year-old. He said: “We brew Osama Bin Lager with oranges to give a citrus taste.”