Osprey Charging Network opens new rapid EV charging site at The Plough pub and restaurant in Lincoln

The 60kW rapid charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and can typically add 100 miles of range in just 35 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery. Situated at The Plough, the chargers are an ideal place to charge an EV whilst popping for a bite to eat at the on-site restaurant.

The chargers are easy to use and designed with simple payment for drivers, accepting contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards. Furthermore, Osprey’s in-house software, Osprey Iris, enables market-leading levels of reliability and innovation in EV roaming.

Access to charging is one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption, but Osprey Charging believes that every EV driver should have access to a simple and convenient charging experience. This installation is expected to encourage EV uptake in the area, bolstering the UK’s national charging infrastructure as well as improving local air quality, reducing noise pollution and supporting local decarbonisation efforts.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The electric transition is well underway and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for drivers, from Cornwall to the Scottish Highlands. Osprey now has over 1000 charge points installed across the UK, each carefully designed to maximise space, accessibility and availability and made to the latest and highest standards. The new charging site at The Plough will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Lincolnshire’s visitors will look for EV charging as standard. Osprey has funded this installation, operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy. Marston’s Brewery Group, the landlord for the site, benefits from a future-proofed car park and being able to attract more EV drivers as customers.