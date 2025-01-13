Our Future secures legal expert in partnership with regions' leading firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A senior lawyer from Wilkin Chapman will be joining Our Future and working with leaders across North East Lincolnshire to build a thriving future in the region.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Future is a charity working for local and national renewal by creating a supportive ecosystem and backing people who contribute to building a flourishing future for the towns they love.

Felicia Linch, a senior associate in the regulatory and public law department at Wilkin Chapman, has joined the team on a secondment for one year working on the first Our Future area, covering Grimsby and North East Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as her experience working as a solicitor in Grimsby, Felicia has served as a governance advisor to several British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean under the sponsorship of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. She has also worked as a director of transformation and a programme director in the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa and UK.

Left to right - Emily Bolton (CEO Our Future), Felicia Linch, Jonathan Goolden (Partner, Regulatory team Wilkin Chapman)

Felicia will be responsible for engaging leaders from every sector to design and build the civic infrastructure needed to secure long-term funding and support to help Grimsby prosper in future.

Felicia Linch said:

“Since joining Wilkin Chapman, I have focused on economic, social and environmental sustainability. Our social sustainability is in our firm’s DNA, so we aligned our ESG Strategy to several UN Sustainable Development Goals, including the ambition to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. This secondment is a natural extension of our sustainability commitment as a firm. I have been welcomed by the region’s community, especially in Grimsby, and I look forward to helping bring the vision to life.”

Wilkin Chapman is the leading law firm in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire and its roots in the area go back more than 120 years. With well-established niche expertise in specialist services and sectors, it is a trusted law firm at the heart of the local community. The organisation shares Our Future’s belief that a thriving future can be built if everybody contributes to creating the places we love.

Emily Bolton, CEO, Our Future said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Wilkin Chapman and working with Felicia Linch over the next year. They not only bring deep expertise to this work but also a love of Grimsby, a long-term commitment to the region and a desire to ensure it is a place where everyone can thrive. Wilkin Chapman’s partnership embodies the ethos of this work, that all of us can contribute to building a positive future – one that we will be proud to hand to future generations. We are so looking forward to the year ahead and what we can achieve together”

Chris Grocock, Senior Partner at Wilkin Chapman said:

“Our law firm has grown with the communities in which it is based in Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley and Louth. Actively playing our part to contribute to the wellbeing of those communities makes us stronger, more diverse and more successful. We are delighted to lend Felicia’s unique skills, talents and energy to help Our Future deliver positive change in Grimsby and the surrounding area in the next 12 months.”

For more information about Our Future, visit www.our-future.io