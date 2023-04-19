Outpouring of love from local shoppers as M&Co store closes in Sleaford

There was an emotional outpouring of love and support from shoppers as the M&Co store finally closed in Sleaford on Saturday after 45 years.

The M&Co store in Sleaford's Southgate. (File photo)

The Southgate shop was one of 43 to close in April as the troubled retailer announced it was shutting the last of its 170 UK stores after a buyer, Yours Clothing, took on the brand and intellectual property but would not take on the shops in a deal with administrators.

Posting one final cheerful team photo in the empty store, oOne member of staff commented on the Sleaford M&Co Facebook page: “What can I say Sleaford, thanks for making today much easier than expected.

"Thankyou so much for all the lovely gifts we have received today and over the last few weeks. Also thank you to everyone who popped in to see us and thank you for all the hugs. It means the world to all of us.”

Loyal customers responded with their own messages and said how much the store will be missed.

One said: “Good luck to all for your future endeavours.”

Another said: “I have enjoyed shopping with you. Always cheerful and nothing was too much trouble – you went the extra mile.”

Another customer said: “Sleaford won’t be the same without you all. Thank you for years of being the nicest shop to shop in you were all so friendly and helpful. Best of luck to whatever you do next.”