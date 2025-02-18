‘Outstanding’ H&S training specialist joins NLT Training Services

Shaun Taylor has joined NLT Training Services

Scunthorpe-based NLT Training Services has welcomed Shaun Taylor, an independent training at heights specialist, to the team.

Shaun joins NLT’s portfolio of trusted trainers and assessors, responsible for delivering a range of Health & Safety courses across both NLT’s Scunthorpe and Chesterfield sites, including CCNSG training.

Hitting the ground running, Shaun has already received an ‘Outstanding’ grade during an ECITB observation of the first CCNSG course he delivered for NLT.

He brings extensive experience to the role having spent 12 years in the Army as a trainer specialising in rescue operations from confined spaces and heights, including tower cranes.

After leaving the Armed Forces in 2020, Taylor was a National Training and Accreditation Manager for a leading international telecoms network service provider. There, he established the company’s height safety training centre before becoming an independent training provider.

Shaun’s credits his proactive approach to continuous learning, military career and his background in rescue operations from confined spaces and heights, to having equipped him a number of transferable skills which he has now brought to NLT.

He said: “My military background combined with my experience in leadership and operational management enables me to bring adaptability to the training provision at NLT Training Services.

“I am a kinesthetic learner, so I learn by doing things to retain and recall information. I recognise there are many different types of learners and am conscious to engage every learner in whatever I am teaching, whether it is hands-on learning out on site, or classroom-based teaching at NLT’s Chesterfield and Scunthorpe sites.”

Welcoming Shaun to NLT, Sarah Temperton Chief Executive said: “Shaun has already made a very positive impression with delegates on the National Safety Passport course he recently ran. They appreciated his clear and friendly training style. We’re delighted to have him onboard.”