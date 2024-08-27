‘Overwhelming’ response to Boston Market Place events

In June, the Market Place played host to a charity flea market; in July, it provided the venue for a busking festival; and last weeked, it welcomed an art street market.

The events – all held on Saturdays in support of Boston Market – were organised by deputy mayor Coun Suzanne Welberry.

She said: “The response from the community has been overwhelming. It’s been fantastic to see so many people enjoying what the market has to offer, and the positive feedback we’ve received has been truly heartwarming.

“I’m eager to build on this momentum and bring even more exciting events to join Boston Market in the future. I am pleased to say that we raised £300 for the Boston Mayor’s charities.

“I would also like to thank the Boston Market team for their welcome, support and organisation, and it is clear they are very committed to regenerating the Market Place.”

There were other success stories, too – as a result of the busking festival, six acts secured paid bookings, for instance.

Coun Dale Broughton, portfolio holder for the town centre, including markets, said: “It’s been wonderful to see these additional events breathe new life into our long-standing market. The mix of traditional and new elements has been well received by both traders and visitors. We look forward to more initiatives like this that continue to enhance the experience at Boston Market and contribute to the vibrancy of our town.”

