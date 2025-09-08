Ownership of shopping arcade up for sale for £1.5million

The Bristol Arcade entrance on Southgate (file photo).

A shopping arcade which is linked to a major redevelopment scheme for Sleaford has been put on the market for sale

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being advertised by property agents Brown and Co of Lincoln for £1.5million, the Bristol Arcade forms part of the Grade II listed Georgian former Bristol Arms Hotel which was converted into 15 retail units of varying sizes plus five self-contained residential flats, office suite and garages across its three storeys.

The agents state: “Bristol Arcade occupies an extremely prominent position,” adding: “Bristol Arcade has been in the ownership of our clients family for over 50 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arcade’s Market Place frontage is predominantly stone built while the entrance from Southgate is a covered walkway leading to the brick retail units. Both frontages were recently renovated as part of the district council’s historic shop front scheme. The brochure states the gross rental revenue to be in the region of £130,000 a year, although this could increase to £155,000 if fully occupied and describes it as a “rarely available multi-let, mixed retail and residential investment property”.

Some of the retail units have their own toilet facilities while others are shared communal facilities and some of the shops have rooms above. Businesses currently operating from the units include a menswear shop, a bakery, a cafe, a wooden furniture shop, a pet supplies shop, a butcher and greengrocer. Brown and Co state: “North Kesteven District Council have aspirations to construct a pedestrian foot bridge which will link Bristol Arcade over the River Slea to Money's Yard and the proposed town centre cinema leisure scheme to potentially be constructed on an adjacent site. This should significantly enhance footfall to Bristol Arcade. “The property also offers further development opportunities to the new owner as some currently vacant properties, including a two-storey detached structure overlooking the River Slea, could be redeveloped for a wide variety of uses to include restaurant / café, subject to the relevant planning consents being obtained.”