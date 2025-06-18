PAB Languages Centre appointed on Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Framework

PAB Languages Centre has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Language Services Framework, RM6302.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lincolnshire-based business has been appointed on Lot One, which is a Managed Service lot, and Lot Two, a dedicated Translation Service lot.

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MD of PAB Languages Centre Iwona Lebiedowicz said: “We are honoured to have been appointed to the CCS Language Services Framework after a thorough competitive evaluation. This opportunity reinforces our dedication to providing reliable, efficient multilingual solutions that genuinely serve public-sector and third-sector needs.

PAB MD Iwona Lebiedowicz and Sara Davison, relationship manager

“This prestigious placement underpins our commitment to delivering best-in-class multilingual services, with AI-powered workflows that have significantly shortened turnaround times and lowered costs.”

PAB Languages, founded in 2009, offers confidential, reliable, high-quality translation, interpreting and transcription services. Using AI-powered services refined and overseen by experts, the company provides access to a vetted pool of more than 200 language professionals ready for face-to-face, remote interpreting, transcription and translation.

From initial briefing to final delivery, PAB’s advanced Translation Management System and AI-powered insights drive efficiency, cost savings, and data-driven optimisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAB Languages Centre can help streamline project management, reduce administrative overheads, and deliver rapid turnaround. The company has quality assurance accreditation ensuring accuracy and consistency, and a proven track record of creating local employment and internships, plus a history of delivering free support in partnership with community charities and educational institutions.

“Our Crown Commercial Service Language Services Framework appointment reflects PAB Languages Centre’s dedication to operational excellence, innovation, and social impact,” added Sara Davison, Relationship Manager at PAB. “We aim to deliver seamless language support that meets the needs of local communities, and our Lincolnshire-based team will continue to help local organisations communicate clearly and effectively.”

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2022/23, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £3.8 billion - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.