Parkwood Leisure and LEX Leisure add Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex to portfolio of leisure centres

Leading leisure management operator Parkwood Leisure and its sub-contractor LEX Leisure are the new operating partners at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Working with their community partners, Parkwood Leisure runs 80 leisure facilities on behalf of local authorities throughout England and Wales, including the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, after recently acquiring 1Life Management Solutions.

Parkwood Leisure was founded in 1995 and is one of the most experienced providers of leisure management services in the UK; with a mission to create and maintain sustainable, lasting partnerships which help build happier and healthier local communities. They specialise in the development and operation of leisure facilities, visitor attractions, golf courses, heritage sites and theatres on behalf of local authority and public sector clients.

Following a thorough process, Parkwood Leisure will now assume full responsibility for operating the leisure complex with the award of an initial three-year contract starting today. The move is an important first step in Boston Councils’ major transformation project that will deliver a modern leisure centre and community space in Rowley Road, with much improved facilities and a continuously improving customer leisure and health experience.

Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex

Councillor Andy Izard, Portfolio Holder for Communities (Place) Inc. Leisure Services at Boston Borough Council, said: "We are delighted to have Parkwood Leisure as our new provider and have been impressed with their enthusiasm and dedication to getting this right throughout the initial processes.

They're very experienced and bring a huge amount of knowledge to our leisure centres so I'm convinced that customers will benefit from that, and we are very much looking forward to working with them.”

Glen Hall, Managing Director for Parkwood Leisure, said: “Working with our sub-contractor Lex Leisure, we are excited to begin operation of the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex in Boston and look forward to supporting customers, local partners and the Council over the next few years.

The planned redevelopment will help to assure long-term high-quality provision of local opportunities to be active, which is critical to maintaining the health and wellbeing of our local communities. We would also like to thank the Council for their professionalism and positivity during the procurement process, which provides a great basis for our future partnership”

Customers can expect a seamless transfer with membership arrangements, venue programmes and classes continuing as normal.

For more information, contact Parkwood Leisure here www.leisurecentre.com/contact-us or visit www.leisurecentre.com/geoff-moulder-leisure-complex

In the early part of 2024 the Council will begin its programme of redevelopment of the centre, thanks in part to the Town Deal funding that has been secured.