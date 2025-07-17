Parliamentary reception to celebrate Asda turning 60

Asda's Stephen Bromby at the Parliamentary reception

Asda Boston’s community champion, Stephen Bromby, has attended Asda’s third annual Parliamentary reception hosted by Jo White, Labour MP for Bassetlaw to celebrate 60 years of Asda.

The invites also included MPs, some Peers, and a list of third parties that Asda works with, including its charity partners. The busy event highlighted the supermarket chain’s contributions to the UK economy and its major milestones from the last sixty years.

The London event gave Stephen an opportunity to chat with Boston and Skegness MP, Richard Tice, about some of the ways that the supermarket can support people across the constituency and follows local celebrations where the Lister Way store’s community champion extended heartfelt thanks to several local ‘Community Diamonds’ who all go the extra mile for others. The store felt that the groups’ efforts were truly inspiring and were incredibly grateful for all their contributions. The local groups that were awarded a ‘Community Diamond’ certificate were Centrepoint Outreach, Inspire Lincs, Boston Foodbank, and Restore Church. All these groups work so hard to support people in need in our local community and really do make a difference to so many local lives. The certificates were a small token of Asda’s appreciation of the incredible work being done across our local community.

Stephen, who is one of 387 Asda Community Champions out delivering practical support, listening to communities’ needs, and working to channel Asda Foundation funding where it is needed the most, said: “Asda was built upon helping hard working families save money. For the last sixty years, it has built business on listening to a diverse range of customers, providing the best value and bringing innovation to the UK market – with offerings spanning food, George at Asda clothing, general merchandise and fuel. This strategic diversification allows the company to effectively navigate market fluctuations and align with the evolving needs of UK customers.

“Asda is the third largest supermarket in the UK and, as a retailer, is a key part of the ‘everyday economy’. For the last 60 years, Asda has been delivering new opportunities for purposeful work, reducing the burden on household budgets through Asda value, and supporting the communities and places that play host to its sites.”

At the Parliamentary reception, attendees were able to celebrate Asda’s legacy of delivery for communities, customers and colleagues, including raising over £100m for Tickled Pink, working with our charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, reintroducing Rollback and investing in Asda Price, and increasing retail hourly pay by 35% since 2021.