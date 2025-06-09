Partney drive-thru and adjoining land go up for auction

The drive-thru on the A158/A16 at Partney, up for auction with Pugh on 25 June

The newly-built drive-thru unit at the busy junction of the A158 and A16 at Partney, near Skegness, is to be auctioned this month with a guide price of £260,000. An adjoining half-acre piece of land will also feature in the auction with a £140,000 guide price.

The two lots are due to go under the hammer in the next online property auction to be held by Pugh, part of Eddisons, on 25 June.

Edward Feather, a director at Pugh, said: “These two sites are at an incredibly busy location which has high volumes of freight traffic and cars passing by.

“The drive-thru, standing on a 1.3 acre site, is a rare turnkey opportunity with the facility newly built and ready for almost immediate use and not surprisingly we’ve seen interest in both lots from some big-name roadside drive-thru operators.”

Map showing adjoining land

Auctioneers say the vacant plot of land neighbouring the 800 sq ft, single-storey drive-thru kiosk could be suitable for a variety of uses including a roadside shop and EV charging or a small industrial scheme, subject to planning consent.

“The site has previously been granted planning permission for a roadside cafe, restaurant and retail space,” added Mr Feather.

This month’s Pugh auction, which includes the drive-thru and adjoining half-acre site in Partney, has new lots added daily and will be held on 25 June at www.pugh-auctions.com.