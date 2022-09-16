Engine House Fitness provides individuals and businesses the guidance they need to achieve their fitness and wellbeing goals through cutting-edge training, home exercise videos, pre-recorded classes, online meditations, and nutrition guides across its online platform.

The business has been based at Marshall’s Yard for over two years now and despite facing uncertain times during its launch, now services over 300 plus individuals around the world from its Gainsborough hub.

The business started by aiding businesses who had furloughed their staff during the coronavirus pandemic, helping with the physical and mental challenges that laid ahead.

Paul Cooke in his personal training studio at Marshall’s Yard

Now they are looking to expand their online platform to be used by individual members of the public.

Paul Cooke, owner of Engine House Fitness, said: “I am so happy to be signing a lease at Marshall’s Yard.

"The studio has allowed me to grow my business despite the uncertainty of the last two years.

“After being made redundant in the first lock down, I wanted to create a space that would help people’s mental and physical wellbeing that would be sustainable long term, and then Engine House Fitness was born.”

Jodie Pacey, Centre Manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are very pleased to have Engine House Fitness on the centre and can’t wait to see them grow further.