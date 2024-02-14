Pet hydrotherapy business aims to make a splash in North Hykeham after plans approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located at a unit on Paving Way, Soggy Dogz will transform the space from its previous commercial use to a dedicated spot for canine wellness and exercise.

Soggy Dogz plans to offer a variety of swimming options, including chargeable individual or group sessions. These swim classes are designed not only for dogs to enjoy a good splash but also for owners to engage in a bonding experience with their pets.

Beyond the pool, Soggy Dogz will feature a retail area selling dog treats and pet-related products, with future considerations for expanding services to include dog grooming. This holistic approach to canine care underscores the centre’s commitment to the well-being of pets and their owners.

New pet hydrotherapy centre plans. Photo: Soggy Dogz

With approval granted on February 7, Soggy Dogz is expected to open its doors within the next two months. The new business venture pledges to offer a unique and enjoyable way for dogs to stay fit and for the community to come

It will be run by 19-year-old Abi Raffles, who recently completed an animal management, behaviour and science course at a local college and is in the process of earning a level three small animal hydrotherapy qualification.

The business comes from a passion of four-legged friends that has grown throughout her life, either as a volunteer working at an animal grooming and day-care setting, or as a dog walker for the local community.

Dog hydrotherapy can help pets with injury rehabilitation, manage arthritis or other orthopaedic conditions, as well as building up muscle and cardiovascular fitness.

The unit set to become the new hydrotherapy centre for pets. Photo: NKDC

Abi will lean on the experience she has with her own 12-year-old dog Buddy, who has arthritis, making her “totally aware” of the benefits that something like hydrotherapy can bring to animals.

It will also create three full time jobs among other potential employment opportunities in the future.

Lou Congreve, a member of the ownership team at Soggy Dogz, said: “We really hope that Soggy Dogz will be an exciting opportunity for dog owners to enjoy something a little bit different with their furry friends as well as providing job opportunities for those who share our passion for all things canine.

“Here’s to lots of soggy, waggy tails!”

According to the Canine Hydrotherapy Association, there are just five other businesses or veterinarians offering this service for dogs in Greater Lincolnshire — in Lincoln, Welbourn, Spalding, Spilsby and Grimsby.