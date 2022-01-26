Mahayla Clayton, of Geo-Wild Designs. EMN-220125-133031001

Geo-Wild Designs, a stationary and homeware business printed with unique geometry designs, is the brainchild of Mahayla Clayton, from Caythorpe, and has gone from strength to strength since its launch as a hobby back in 2019.

One of her initial prints, a hare, was bought by a friend who suggested that she sell her products on Facebook, and it snowballed from there.

Then came Frank the fox, a firm favourite with Geo-Wild’s followers who eventually became part of Mahayla’s logo.

More and more prints and products followed, with flamingos, bees, pheasants and lobsters among the designs and Mahalya’s products expanded to include notebooks, tins, cushions and coasters.

Geo-Wild had to take something of a back seat for a while, however, when a close friend of Mahayla’s and big supporter of her business, James Thompson, died of a brain tumour last year aged just 37.

Mahayla said: “I always ran my ideas past him and when he died, I lost my mojo quite a lot and needed a break from it.”

As part of the grief process, Mahayla said that now she feels ready to get designing once again and wants to make James and his family proud by making her business as successful as it can be.

“I’ve really found my love for it again now and I really want to make James proud - he was my biggest fan and he really loved my designs.”

Now Geo-Wild Designs has launched its most exciting products to date - a range of wallpapers with some of their most popular designs available, including the stunning bumblebee and dragonfly prints.

Mahayla said: “I’m really excited to be launching the wallpaper, it’s something that’s been mentioned by a lot of people and I’m so glad I’m now in a position to expand my range and I’ve got more confidence in what I’m doing.”