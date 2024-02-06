PHOTOS: An inside look at the new £3million Bainland Lodges

Alicia Hinchliffe and Sarah Barker from APSS at the new Bainland Lodges.

Recently, it was reported in the Horncastle News that ​Bainland Lodge Retreat, near Woodhall Spa, had undergone a £3 million refurbishment of the main building by APSS and our interior designer, Karen Robson, and we’ve taken a sneak peek at the new-look lodge.

The Garden Room, Snug & Games Lounge has now been completed as the final phase, offering an exclusive dining experience for large families and boasting a number of games with a pool table and an interactive dart board, and soon, local businesses will have the opportunity to utilise this space for Corporate Conferencing Events.

The Nest Bar & Restaurant has also created a number of new jobs.