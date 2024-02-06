Register
PHOTOS: An inside look at the new £3million Bainland Lodges

Take an inside look at the new £3million upgrade at a luxury lodge retreat.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Feb 2024, 09:17 GMT
Alicia Hinchliffe and Sarah Barker from APSS at the new Bainland Lodges.Alicia Hinchliffe and Sarah Barker from APSS at the new Bainland Lodges.
Recently, it was reported in the Horncastle News that ​Bainland Lodge Retreat, near Woodhall Spa, had undergone a £3 million refurbishment of the main building by APSS and our interior designer, Karen Robson, and we’ve taken a sneak peek at the new-look lodge.

The Garden Room, Snug & Games Lounge has now been completed as the final phase, offering an exclusive dining experience for large families and boasting a number of games with a pool table and an interactive dart board, and soon, local businesses will have the opportunity to utilise this space for Corporate Conferencing Events.

The Nest Bar & Restaurant has also created a number of new jobs.

For more information on Bainland Lodge Retreats, or to book the Garden Room for conferences or events, visit www.bainland.co.uk or call 01526 352903.

