Photos show Sleaford shoppers and businesses celebrating Lincolnshire Day promotion

Appetites and their Lincolnshire flags. L-R Tasha Ford, Angie Lloyd, Sarah Graves EMN-210410-101053001

The two-day treat for shoppers was run on Friday and Saturday was a move to boost the town’s retail economy post-pandemic by North Kesteven District Council.

Officials seized on the event to promote safe and confident enjoyment of the town to shop local.

Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “We’re pleased to have provided through the Government’s Welcome Back Fund bunting, high street banners and handheld flags to help spread the excitement of Lincolnshire Day around Sleaford and all the benefits of shopping and supporting local. Handheld flags were distributed in advance to a number of schools to share with families, and retailers offered deals upon a wave of these flags and other shows of yellowbelly spirit.

Another Lincolnshire day banner spans Southgate. EMN-210410-101106001

“We know anecdotally that the businesses involved appreciated seeing this support and were very happy to take part, with many proudly displaying the bunting and flags provided alongside their own efforts and engaging with shoppers.

“It’s intended that these materials can be kept, reused and displayed again in future. We’re also keen to hear from businesses across our district which may be interested in supporting any further activities such as this in future too.”

Further flags were available within shops, at visitor venues such as Navigation House and the Hub and at the Sleaford Farmers Market on Saturday, with flag banners dotted around the main streets.

Traders taking part by making special offers were listed by NKDC as: The Hub, Bellissimo Boutique, Wellies, Pet Shop Girls, Appetites and Beautifully Handmade Gift Shop.

Pet Shop Girls. L-R Angela Choularton and Rosie Hayre. EMN-210410-101118001

Lincolnshire Day spirit at The Hub. L-R Jeanne Avidon, Anne Smeath, Barbara Osgerby, Sheila Evans, Lorraine Bick EMN-210410-101131001

The Hub. L-R Zoe Millward who made the cakes, Adriana Bondarenko, Abi Leake, Daniel Smith EMN-210410-101143001