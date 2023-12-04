Picture-perfect award for photographer Kirsty

​One of the world's rarest horse breeds is the subject of an award-winning photograph by a Coningsby photographer.

Photographer Kirsty Bevan.

Kirsty Bevan of Furreal Photography, has been awarded the British Institute of Professional Photography (BIPP)’s award for International Non-Member Photographer of the Year 2023/23 for her captivating image titled "Endangered Elegance".

The photo features a Suffolk Punch - one of the world's rarest horse breeds, as the Suffolk Horse Society estimates there were just 32 foals registered in 2020.

The prestigious international photography print competition attracts submissions from photographers across the world and Kirsty secured the top spot in the highly competitive category which boasted more than 300 entries and was the highest scoring image and achieved a gold award with a score of 92/100."Endangered Elegance" was awarded the top honour for Kirsty's ability to capture the grace and beauty of the endangered Suffolk Punch breed, showing the strength and vulnerability of this magnificent horse with their incredibly kind eyes and almost medieval stature.

Kirsty Bevan's award-winning photograph of Short the Suffolk Punch.

Kirsty said that the Suffolk Punch breed has held a special place in her heart for as long as she can remember.

"It wasn't until three years ago when I dipped my toe into photography that I had the chance to meet one during a model call to expand my portfolio,” she said.

"I had the pleasure of photographing a Suffolk Punch named Short, who stands at an impressive 17.3hh and really is not 'short' at all.

"Meeting a Suffolk Punch was particularly meaningful for me, having grown up in Suffolk and hearing stories about them throughout my childhood meant I was absolutely fascinated by them!

"Short has now become a prominent feature in much of my work and is the beautiful chap in the image I entered into this competition. His calm demeanour makes him an ideal subject for experimenting with new ideas and styles - he truly is a gentle giant and I take pride in using my photography to raise awareness about this critically endangered breed."

Upon receiving the award, Kirsty said she was “incredibly honoured” to be recognized by the BIPP: