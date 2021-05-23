PICTURES: Busy first day as visitors check out new attractions on Skegness Pier

Sophia Roberts, 7, of Ingoldmells was thrilled to test out the Click 'n Climb. She used to have to travel to Lincoln for a climbing wall.

Tourists were not the only ones checking out the new attractions at Skegness Pier when it officially opened to the public.

By Chrissie Redford
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 8:34 am

Families travelled from all over the county and locals were spotted, too, yesterday (Saturday) - with the Click 'n Climb and the new Playa on the Pier bar the most popular. It's only a few weeks since the owners of Fantasy Island, the Mellors Group, took over the town's iconic, landmark - but they have lost no time in adding exciting attractions and starting renovations as part of a £2million investment at both venues. Our photographer was there to check out what's new. See this week's Skegness Standard for full story.

1. Skegness Pier

On the up - William Roberts, 7, of Ingoldmells on the Click 'n Climb.

2. Skegness Pier

No fear - Kennii Santini, 7, of Winthorpe.

3. Skegness Pier

Go girl - Harriot Woolsey, 9, of Lincoln.

4. Skegness Pier

Archie Smith, 9, and Summer Smith, 9, of Loughborough on the Click 'n Climb.

