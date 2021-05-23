PICTURES: Busy first day as visitors check out new attractions on Skegness Pier
Tourists were not the only ones checking out the new attractions at Skegness Pier when it officially opened to the public.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 8:34 am
Families travelled from all over the county and locals were spotted, too, yesterday (Saturday) - with the Click 'n Climb and the new Playa on the Pier bar the most popular. It's only a few weeks since the owners of Fantasy Island, the Mellors Group, took over the town's iconic, landmark - but they have lost no time in adding exciting attractions and starting renovations as part of a £2million investment at both venues. Our photographer was there to check out what's new. See this week's Skegness Standard for full story.
