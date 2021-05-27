Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Coun Trevor and Jane Burnham stand by the Lamborghini befire it is hoisted into the new Supercar VIP Lounge in Skegness.

PICTURES: Drama as Lamborghini is finally lifted into Skegness bar after delays

Fireworks exploded across the Skegness horizon to mark the moment a £350,000 Lamborghini was hoisted into a Skegness bar.

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 3:47 pm

There had been drama on the seafront when the event scheduled for 8am at the Hive complex on Grand Parade was delayed due to the crane breaking down on itys way to the resort. However, the crowd that had gathered and were treated to bacon butties while they waited finally got to see the spectacle just after 11am. The Lamborghini was successfully hoisted into the new third floor Supercar VIP Lounge showroom, which will be opened along with other new bars later in the season. For the full story and pictures see next week's Skegness Standard newspaper - out on Wednesday.

1. Lamborghini lift into the Hive in Skegness

Teams wait for the arrival of the crane.

Photo: JPI Media

Buy photo

2. Lamborghini lift into Skegness bar

No, it can't fly in! Former British Drift Championship presenter Nathan Black, who was the compère, keeping the crowd entertained while they wait.

Photo: JPI Media

Buy photo

3. Lamborghini lift into Skegness bar

Maybe they need help from Spiderman.

Photo: JPI Media

Buy photo

4. Lamborghini lift into Skegness bar

Hopeful crowds gather at 8am to watch the lift.

Photo: JPI Media

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4