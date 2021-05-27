PICTURES: Drama as Lamborghini is finally lifted into Skegness bar after delays

There had been drama on the seafront when the event scheduled for 8am at the Hive complex on Grand Parade was delayed due to the crane breaking down on itys way to the resort. However, the crowd that had gathered and were treated to bacon butties while they waited finally got to see the spectacle just after 11am. The Lamborghini was successfully hoisted into the new third floor Supercar VIP Lounge showroom, which will be opened along with other new bars later in the season. For the full story and pictures see next week's Skegness Standard newspaper - out on Wednesday.