PICTURES: Families enjoy first glimpse of new dinosaur attraction in Skegness

Families have had a first glimpse of a new dinosaur attraction in Skegness.

By Chrissie Redford
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:46 am
Updated Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:48 am

Jurassic Falls is an extension of Skegness Aquarium and is already proving a hit with visitors.

It has been created on the former site of the model village which was closed by owners Teen Spirit Ltd due to dwindling visitors.

Jurassic Falls

Volcano erupting amongst the dinosaurs at Skegness Aquarium.

Photo: JPI Media

Jurassic Falls

Richard the Ranger with Baby Dino Rex.

Photo: JPI Media

Jurassic Falls

Charlton Cooper, director of Teen Spirit Ltd, in the new dinosaur experience at Skegness Aquarium.

Photo: JPI Media

A new dinosaur world has been created on the former model village site in Skegness.

Photo: JPI Media

