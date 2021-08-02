PICTURES: Families enjoy first glimpse of new dinosaur attraction in Skegness
Families have had a first glimpse of a new dinosaur attraction in Skegness.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:46 am
Updated
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:48 am
Jurassic Falls is an extension of Skegness Aquarium and is already proving a hit with visitors.
It has been created on the former site of the model village which was closed by owners Teen Spirit Ltd due to dwindling visitors.
For the full story and video, visit:
Page 1 of 3