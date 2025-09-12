Pin Gin joins UK Spirits Alliance Event at Parliament

Giraffe Distillers Ltd was honoured to be invited to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on UK Spirits event, led by the UK Spirits Alliance, at the Houses of Parliament on 2nd September 2025.

The meeting and spirits showcase in the Jubilee Room brought together voices from across the sector-from multinational leaders like Diageo and Brown Foreman, Karl & Kathy Mason of Masons Distillery, and multiple other small regional brands. This ensured vital perspectives were heard from every corner of the UK spirits industry.

Representatives from Giraffe Distillers, including Co-Founder Amy Conyard, engaged with MPs such as the Rt. Hon. Victoria Atkins, Shadow Defra Minister and local MP, who is set to visit our distillery for further discussion. Operations Assistant Phoebe Sutherland joined the spirits showcase, reflecting our Lincolnshire team's commitment.

Quote: Amy Conyard, Co-Founder, Giraffe Distillers: “As a contract distiller, we’re proud to craft a diverse portfolio of brands - including our own Pin Gin - that reflect regional heritage and innovation across the UK. One of our valued clients, Renais Gin, exemplifies this focus, prioritising growth in their UK home market alongside international expansion, with major listings in retail and hospitality. While our brands contribute significantly to hospitality, their impact extends across local supply chains and jobs. Continued duty increases risk undermining the viability of the brands we manufacture for and the wider industry. We need a fair and stable tax environment to safeguard the future of British distilling at every scale.”

Quote: Darren Lince, Managing Director, Giraffe Distillers: “As a contract distiller, managing cash flow and operational costs amid rising duty rates is a constant challenge. Every increase puts pressure on our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality spirits for the diverse brands we manufacture. At the same time, regional brands like our own Pin Gin play a vital role in supporting local economies and communities. We urge the government to commit to a real duty freeze - not another inflation-linked rise - so British contract distilleries can continue investing in jobs, innovation, and regional prosperity.”

Industry at a Crossroads: Levelling the Playing Field

Recent government policy cut duty rates for draught beer-announced as a 1.7% reduction effective from February 2025-while spirits saw a 3.6% duty rise in line with RPI. Beer duty is now 29% lower in real terms compared to 2012/13, with draught relief further boosting pubs, while spirits have repeatedly faced significant increases. This disparity is deeply felt, particularly by independent producers, threatening jobs, investment, and the future of regional brands like Pin Gin.

The UK spirits sector, valued at approximately £16.8 billion, includes over 280 distilleries and supports thousands of jobs nationwide. Yet mounting input costs-up 10–13% year-on-year for key ingredients-combined with escalating duty disproportionately impact spirits, risking closures across hospitality and manufacturing. Spirits generate the best margins for nearly two-thirds of Britain’s pubs.

Giraffe Distillers, as a contract distiller and also as the maker of Pin Gin and host of Louth Distillery, represents how local innovation and heritage can thrive-if the policy offers a fair, stable environment for all producers. Now, the industry calls for a level playing field, ending the unfair gap between beers and spirits, and a true duty freeze to protect future growth.

Key Industry Facts

UK spirits market value: approx. £16.8 billion (2024).

Over 280 distilleries active, supporting thousands of jobs.

Duty on a 70cl bottle of 40% ABV spirit up £0.33 in February 2025; input costs surged by 10–13% year-on-year.

Beer duty cut by 1.7% for draught products, while spirits duty increased by 3.6%.

Nearly two-thirds of publicans say spirits generate their best margins.

Giraffe Distillers remains committed to working with industry allies and Parliamentarians for a fair, sustainable future for all UK spirits producers-and the communities they support.