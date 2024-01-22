‘Pink’ trailer builder from Sleaford hands over £36,000 to breast cancer charity

It was a special moment on the Bailey Trailers stand at LAMMA 2024 when the Sleaford manufacturer presented a cheque for £36,000 to Breast Cancer Now.

From left - Michael Bailey, Valerie Paragon, Charles Waudby and Tom Bailey, founder of Bailey Trailers.

The money was raised through Bailey’s ‘Win it in Pink’ campaign, a grand raffle opportunity to win a unique pink TB15 agricultural trailer, specially constructed by the firm.

Michael Bailey, Managing Director of Bailey Trailers presented the cheque to Valerie Paragon, local representative for Breast Cancer Now. Also on the stand was the lucky winner of the trailer, Charles Waudby. Charles is a farmer and contractor near Ripon in North Yorkshire and this was the first opportunity for Charles and his family to take a look at their prize.

Valerie Paragon commented: “It means the world to so many people. It’s difficult to put into words the number of families who will benefit from this enormous amount of money donated by Bailey Trailers. This money will go a long way towards Breast Cancer Now realising our ambition that by 2050 anyone diagnosed with breast cancer not only lives, but lives well.”Charles Waudby said: “I would just like to say thank you to Bailey and their suppliers for making it happen and everyone who made a donation, it’s for a very good cause. I feel lucky to have won this one-off trailer, I am really looking forward to hitching it up to the tractor and putting it to work.”